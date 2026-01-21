AI and Telecom: The Crucial Intersection Shaping India's Future

Artificial Intelligence is intricately linked with telecom infrastructure, reciprocally enhancing each other's capabilities, said Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti during a recent event. As telecom providers leverage AI for various operations, concerns about transparency and human oversight persist.

Lahoti highlighted the extensive use of AI in tasks such as network optimization and fraud detection, emphasizing the transformative role AI plays in the sector, particularly with the advent of 5G and IoT. However, pricing, privacy, and data security challenges loom large, necessitating the development of transparent frameworks.

The upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit aims to address these challenges with pre-summit events drawing significant participation. As global interest grows, India continues to work on policy clarity and skilled manpower to maximize AI's potential in telecom and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)