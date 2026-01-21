AI and Telecom: The Crucial Intersection Shaping India's Future
Telecom and AI are crucially interconnected as AI enhances telecom infrastructure and vice versa. Concerns about AI's impact on users and data privacy prevail, highlighting the need for transparent, accountable frameworks. As India prepares for the IndiaAI Impact Summit, scaling and regulating AI technologies remains central to industry discussions.
Artificial Intelligence is intricately linked with telecom infrastructure, reciprocally enhancing each other's capabilities, said Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti during a recent event. As telecom providers leverage AI for various operations, concerns about transparency and human oversight persist.
Lahoti highlighted the extensive use of AI in tasks such as network optimization and fraud detection, emphasizing the transformative role AI plays in the sector, particularly with the advent of 5G and IoT. However, pricing, privacy, and data security challenges loom large, necessitating the development of transparent frameworks.
The upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit aims to address these challenges with pre-summit events drawing significant participation. As global interest grows, India continues to work on policy clarity and skilled manpower to maximize AI's potential in telecom and beyond.
