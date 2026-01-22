Blue Origin Enters Satellite Race with TeraWave Network

In a bold move into the satellite constellation market, Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, has unveiled its plan to deploy 5,408 satellites as part of a new communications network named TeraWave. Scheduled to begin in the last quarter of 2027, the network aims to deliver data speeds of up to 6 Tbps worldwide.

The TeraWave network is specifically designed for data centers, governmental, and business users, offering a robust solution for high-demand data processing and government programs. This initiative comes amidst a broader industry shift towards developing space-based data centers, addressing the growing need for massive-scale AI data processing.

While Musk's Starlink leads with approximately 10,000 satellites providing internet globally, Bezos' new endeavor hints at a strategic focus on enterprise clients. Blue Origin's announcement underscores the competitive satellite market landscape, with companies racing to harness the potential of low-orbiting satellite networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)