Telangana's Aikam: A Powerhouse in Global AI Innovation

In 2026, Telangana launches Aikam, an AI innovation entity at the World Economic Forum, chaired by CM A Revanth Reddy. Aikam aims to position Telangana among the top 20 global innovation hubs, focusing on skills development, research-industry collaboration, and supporting AI startups with a dedicated fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:26 IST
At the World Economic Forum 2026, the Telangana government introduced Aikam, a groundbreaking AI innovation entity, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The event was graced by state officials, including IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Aikam's main objective is to establish Telangana among the world's top 20 innovation hubs. This entity, first of its kind in India, aims to translate ambitious AI initiatives into practical applications benefiting the masses, according to an official release.

Aikam unites a vast array of capabilities within a structured framework. These include the development of a competitive AI workforce through extensive upskilling, the acceleration of AI-first startups, and the enhancement of research-industry partnerships. It is backed by robust datasets, advanced compute infrastructure, and a dedicated AI Fund-of-Funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

