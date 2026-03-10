Left Menu

State of Startups: Challenges and Closures in Focus

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has recognized 2,12,283 startups, but 6,789 have closed. A significant number from IT, healthcare, and education sectors. Startups face challenges like market demands, economic conditions, and funding. Additionally, India's smartphone exports are notable, and product quality is monitored through Quality Control Orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:05 IST
State of Startups: Challenges and Closures in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A concerning number of startups in India, classified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), have been shut down. Out of 2,12,283 recognized startups, 6,789 have closed, with IT services, healthcare, and education sectors most affected.

Factors influencing these closures include business model viability, market demands, and challenges in securing funding. Economic conditions also play a pivotal role. The IT services sector leads with 875 closures, followed by healthcare and life sciences with 553.

In a separate development, India's smartphone exports reached USD 21.37 billion between April and December 2025. Meanwhile, 142 Quality Control Orders have been enforced to assure product quality and safety, under the BIS Act, 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

Madhya Pradesh Forms Crisis Committee Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
2
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
4
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026