Russia's Gold and Forex Reserves Hit Historic High Amid Diversification Strategy
Russia's gold and forex reserves reached an all-time high of $769.1 billion, boosted by a rise in gold prices. While $300 billion is frozen by the West, Russia has diversified its reserves into euros, gold, and yuan. The increase is partially offsetting losses from frozen assets.
Updated: 22-01-2026 19:39 IST
- Russia
Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves have soared to a new record of $769.1 billion, driven by a surge in gold prices, the central bank announced Thursday.
The reserves, 43% of which are comprised of gold, mark a strategic shift away from the U.S. dollar to euros, gold, and China's yuan.
While $300 billion remain frozen by Western sanctions, the reserve's growth—fueled by asset revaluation and a 12% increase in gold prices this year—has cushioned the impact of Western-imposed freezes.