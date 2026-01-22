Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves have soared to a new record of $769.1 billion, driven by a surge in gold prices, the central bank announced Thursday.

The reserves, 43% of which are comprised of gold, mark a strategic shift away from the U.S. dollar to euros, gold, and China's yuan.

While $300 billion remain frozen by Western sanctions, the reserve's growth—fueled by asset revaluation and a 12% increase in gold prices this year—has cushioned the impact of Western-imposed freezes.