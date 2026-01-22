Left Menu

Telangana Strengthens AI Ambitions with Pearson Partnership

The Telangana government signed an MoU with Pearson to boost AI skills and credentialing, aiming to make the state a talent hub. This deal was announced at the World Economic Forum 2026. Further collaborations include Georgetown University and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, focusing on healthcare and startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has taken a significant step by signing a memorandum of understanding with Pearson, a global leader in education and publishing, to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) skilling and credentialing efforts across the state. The agreement aims to position Telangana as a future-ready talent hub by collaborating under the Telangana AI Innovation Hub (TAIH).

The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum 2026 annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the MoU, which will leverage Pearson's expertise in curriculum design and learning content development to support the state's ambitious AI initiatives.

Additionally, collaborations with Georgetown University's AI CoLab and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre aim to advance AI in healthcare research and foster startup development through market exposure and joint events, potentially nurturing a conducive environment for technological growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

