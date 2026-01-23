Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Ukraine Heads to UAE for Crucial Talks

Ukrainian negotiators are traveling to the United Arab Emirates to meet with Russian and U.S. teams. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the talks on Thursday following discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Meetings are scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Abu Dhabi to determine future diplomatic actions.

Updated: 23-01-2026 01:54 IST
Ukrainian negotiators are on their way to the United Arab Emirates for pivotal discussions with their Russian and U.S. counterparts. This development was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday.

Zelenskiy shared the news after concluding a series of talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating, "Our team is now heading to the Emirates for meetings with both the American and Russian sides."

The high-stakes negotiations, set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday, aim to chart a future course of action in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

