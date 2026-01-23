India's New Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Driving Technological Progress

The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the establishment of five new Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, expanding its global network to include Andhra Pradesh, India. This move aims to ensure emerging technologies benefit society while minimizing risks.

Currently, India hosts two such centres in Mumbai and Telangana. Launched by WEF in 2017, the network spans Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, fostering collaboration between public and private sectors to advance responsible technology development.

The WEF stated that these centres will address regional priorities by working with governments and industries, focusing on AI innovation, energy transition, and cyber resilience. This initiative reflects a commitment to strengthen global efforts in advancing exponential technologies responsibly.