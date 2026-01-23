Left Menu

India's New Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Driving Technological Progress

The World Economic Forum plans to open five new Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including one in Andhra Pradesh, India. These centres aim to promote the responsible development of emerging technologies by collaborating with governments and industries. Each centre will focus on areas like AI, energy transition, and cyber resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) announced the establishment of five new Centres for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, expanding its global network to include Andhra Pradesh, India. This move aims to ensure emerging technologies benefit society while minimizing risks.

Currently, India hosts two such centres in Mumbai and Telangana. Launched by WEF in 2017, the network spans Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, fostering collaboration between public and private sectors to advance responsible technology development.

The WEF stated that these centres will address regional priorities by working with governments and industries, focusing on AI innovation, energy transition, and cyber resilience. This initiative reflects a commitment to strengthen global efforts in advancing exponential technologies responsibly.

