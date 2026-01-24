Left Menu

Wall Street Wobbles Amid Chipmaker Jitters and AI Outlook Pressures

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower amid Intel's grim outlook, contrasting with modest gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Investor volatility was sparked by geopolitical tension and upcoming AI-focused earnings reports. The Federal Reserve rates and the overall U.S. economy remain stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 02:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 02:32 IST
Wall Street Wobbles Amid Chipmaker Jitters and AI Outlook Pressures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average faltered to a lower close on Friday, while the S&P 500 remained almost flat, as Intel's troubling outlook dampened investor confidence at the end of a volatile week. Recently, Wall Street had rebounded from a sharp selloff triggered by threats of U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on European allies.

Preliminary data indicated a slight gain in the S&P 500 by 2.23 points, or 0.03%, closing at 6,915.16. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite rose 62.51 points, or 0.27%, to 23,498.53, though the Dow Jones dropped 288.51 points, or 0.58%, to 49,095.50. Despite a lukewarm close in a shortened week, investor confidence in the American economy remains steady amidst acknowledged geopolitical risks.

Friday's market sentiment was notably impacted by chipmaker Intel, whose shares plummeted following disappointing revenue and profit forecasts, citing challenges in meeting AI server chip demand. As technology companies continue to trade at high valuations, this year raises expectations for AI-driven revenues to manifest in corporate earnings. All eyes turn to forthcoming earnings reports from major tech companies, as the Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain interest rates, with investors closely watching for future economic signals.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026