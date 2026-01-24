Schneider Electric and The Trilight Unite for Smart Luxury Homes in India
Schneider Electric partners with The Trilight Group to provide smart home solutions, enhancing luxury residential spaces. The collaboration involves tailored automation and energy management technologies, aligning with India's demand for intelligent and efficient living spaces. Leaders from both companies emphasize shared values in design, technology, and sustainable development.
In a significant move towards revolutionizing India's residential landscape, Schneider Electric has partnered with The Trilight Group to integrate advanced home automation solutions. This collaboration emphasizes the growing demand for smart, luxurious living spaces equipped with intelligent and energy-efficient solutions.
Schneider Electric will supply Trilight with state-of-the-art technologies such as the Wiser 2.0 home automation system and Unica Pure switch ranges, aligning with Trilight's reputation for exceptional design and quality. As Indian homeowners seek greater comfort, safety, and intelligence, developers are increasingly turning to technology leaders like Schneider to meet these evolving expectations.
Ms. Sumati Sahgal of Schneider Electric and Trilight's managing partners underline a shared vision of infusing modern homes with smart technology while maintaining high standards of design and safety. This partnership exemplifies the synergy between technology and architecture, paving the way for the future of connected homes in India.
