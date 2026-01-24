Navigating the Final Frontier: DefSat-2026 and the Future of National Security

A high-profile conference will focus on the crucial role of space technology in defense strategy at DefSat-2026, scheduled for February. Taking place at the Manekshaw Centre, the event promises an in-depth look into how space is becoming integral to national security.

Strategic Defence Space Group, led by retired Lieutenant General P J S Pannu, will spearhead the discussions. The group aims to craft a comprehensive defense-space doctrine, guiding India's long-term military space preparedness.

More than a thousand stakeholders, including military officials and global defense attaches, will deliberate on strengthening India's defense-space capabilities through integrated, space-enabled frameworks during the three-day session.

(With inputs from agencies.)