Left Menu

Navigating the Final Frontier: DefSat-2026 and the Future of National Security

DefSat-2026, a pivotal conference convening experts from military, government, and academia, will explore space's role in national security. Held at the Manekshaw Centre, it aims to develop a defense-space roadmap, alongside incorporating doctrines of resilience and operational readiness in defense strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:45 IST
Navigating the Final Frontier: DefSat-2026 and the Future of National Security
  • Country:
  • India

A high-profile conference will focus on the crucial role of space technology in defense strategy at DefSat-2026, scheduled for February. Taking place at the Manekshaw Centre, the event promises an in-depth look into how space is becoming integral to national security.

Strategic Defence Space Group, led by retired Lieutenant General P J S Pannu, will spearhead the discussions. The group aims to craft a comprehensive defense-space doctrine, guiding India's long-term military space preparedness.

More than a thousand stakeholders, including military officials and global defense attaches, will deliberate on strengthening India's defense-space capabilities through integrated, space-enabled frameworks during the three-day session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026