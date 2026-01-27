Left Menu

Cybage Appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Cybage Software appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President to focus on scaling, technology-led differentiation, and market-expansion. With over 25 years in technology, Badhri's leadership is expected to strengthen client impact and digital capabilities, driving global growth while maintaining the company's core strengths and operational excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:05 IST
Cybage Appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President to Accelerate Growth and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Cybage Software has announced the appointment of Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as its Global President. The move is intended to enhance the company's expansion efforts, deepen client impact, and bolster its digital capabilities.

Badhri brings over 25 years of experience in technology with expertise in scaling complex businesses globally. His role will focus on accelerating growth and driving transformation through digital, data, and AI-led solutions, aligning with Cybage's strategy of disciplined execution and non-linear expansion.

Under Badhri's leadership, Cybage aims to continue its tradition of engineering excellence, enhancing delivery precision, and maintaining deep client trust. The company will leverage its proprietary AI workforce platform, Excelshore, to modernize systems and improve digital product performance across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026