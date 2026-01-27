Cybage Appoints Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as Global President to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Cybage Software has announced the appointment of Badhrinath Krishnamoorthy as its Global President. The move is intended to enhance the company's expansion efforts, deepen client impact, and bolster its digital capabilities.

Badhri brings over 25 years of experience in technology with expertise in scaling complex businesses globally. His role will focus on accelerating growth and driving transformation through digital, data, and AI-led solutions, aligning with Cybage's strategy of disciplined execution and non-linear expansion.

Under Badhri's leadership, Cybage aims to continue its tradition of engineering excellence, enhancing delivery precision, and maintaining deep client trust. The company will leverage its proprietary AI workforce platform, Excelshore, to modernize systems and improve digital product performance across various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)