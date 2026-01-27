Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi's MGNREGA Policies: A Return to Feudal Control?

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of dismantling MGNREGA, aiming to centralize power and weaken workers' rights. He argues that reversing the program pushes India back to feudal times. Congress demands the government restore the original policy, launching a nationwide campaign to preserve labor rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to dismantle the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Gandhi claims this move strips workers of their rights to negotiate wages, decentralizes power from local panchayats, and channels it towards the central government.

Sharing a video of a recent interaction with MGNREGA workers, Gandhi highlighted their testimony that the Modi government is "enslaving workers." These workers had once credited MGNREGA with transforming their lives, but now express concerns over the current government's intentions.

The Congress party has launched the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram', a campaign aimed at reviving the original UPA-era employment guarantee act, opposing the new Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar Ajeevika Mission (Gramin). The campaign underscores MGNREGA's importance in providing secure livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

