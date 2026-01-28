SpaceX Eyes Historic $50 Billion IPO

Elon Musk's SpaceX is considering a monumental initial public offering in mid-June, with ambitions to raise a staggering $50 billion, as reported by the Financial Times. If successful, the IPO would value the aerospace leader at about $1.5 trillion.

Guided by Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen, SpaceX has been engaging in discussions with private investors since December to potentially schedule an IPO by mid-2026. The move underscores SpaceX's strategic preparation for what could become the largest IPO since Saudi Aramco's $29 billion offering in 2019.

In support of this market introduction, the company has reportedly enlisted the expertise of four major Wall Street banks to spearhead the process. While Reuters could not independently verify these details, the magnitude of the fundraising suggests a significant market impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)