SpaceX Eyes Historic IPO: $1.5 Trillion Valuation on the Horizon

SpaceX is considering a mid-June IPO to raise $50 billion, with a valuation of $1.5 trillion. This historic deal could match or surpass Saudi Aramco's 2019 IPO in scale. Elon Musk's shifting strategies, linked to Starlink’s success, are driving this public market consideration amid potential major U.S. listings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:25 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is contemplating an initial public offering by mid-June, targeting a $50 billion raise, valuing the company at approximately $1.5 trillion, according to the Financial Times. This ambitious move, yet to be confirmed by SpaceX, could set a record in IPO history, possibly topping Saudi Aramco's $29 billion achieved in 2019, making it one of the largest deals ever.

SpaceX, with its skyrocketing valuation and successful Starlink satellite-internet service, is re-evaluating its previous preference to remain private. Elon Musk's shift in strategy appears influenced by growing investor interest. SpaceX is reportedly lining up four major Wall Street banks to spearhead its potential public market debut.

Financial markets are on alert for what could be a monumental year for U.S. stock offerings, led by companies like SpaceX, alongside AI firms such as Anthropic and OpenAI. Following three stagnant years due to geopolitical tensions and market volatility, the U.S. equity capital market saw a resurgence in 2025, setting the stage for significant IPO activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

