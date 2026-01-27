Europe's Bold Satellite Leap with IRIS2

The European Union is accelerating its space industry with the anticipated launch of the IRIS2 satellite array, set to provide initial communication services by 2029. The 290-satellite network aims to compete with Elon Musk's Starlink, offering governments and public agencies an encrypted communications backbone, and high-speed WiFi for European citizens.

Geopolitical tensions, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have spurred Europe to bolster its defense-related assets, including satellites. Andrius Kubilius, EU defence and space commissioner, emphasized Europe's need for a sovereign military cloud at the European Space Conference.

Though originally slated for 2030, IRIS2's services could begin by 2029. Complementary efforts like GOVSATCOM, a collaboration among eight satellites in five EU countries, are enhancing communications for EU member states. Germany and France are also progressing on Odin's Eye, a missile warning system. Despite advancements, challenges remain, especially in matching the launch capabilities of U.S.'s SpaceX.