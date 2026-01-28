CMA Pressures Google to Give Publishers Control Over AI Content Use

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has issued a strong call for Google to offer news sites and content creators the option to avoid their work being scraped for the tech giant's AI overviews.

This initiative is one of several proposed measures aimed at curbing Google's dominance in the UK's online search market. The CMA has highlighted that news publishers experienced reduced traffic following the rollout of Google's AI summaries, which often appear prominently in search results.

Google's response highlights a willingness to discuss potential updates to its controls, aiming to balance the efficiency of search results with the appropriate management of content. The CMA plans further consultation, with a decision expected after February 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)