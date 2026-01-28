Left Menu

CMA Pressures Google to Give Publishers Control Over AI Content Use

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed that Google must allow news sites and content creators to control the use of their content in AI-generated search results. This move aims to enhance competition in the online search market and support the sustainability of publishers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:42 IST
CMA Pressures Google to Give Publishers Control Over AI Content Use
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has issued a strong call for Google to offer news sites and content creators the option to avoid their work being scraped for the tech giant's AI overviews.

This initiative is one of several proposed measures aimed at curbing Google's dominance in the UK's online search market. The CMA has highlighted that news publishers experienced reduced traffic following the rollout of Google's AI summaries, which often appear prominently in search results.

Google's response highlights a willingness to discuss potential updates to its controls, aiming to balance the efficiency of search results with the appropriate management of content. The CMA plans further consultation, with a decision expected after February 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026