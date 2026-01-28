Leaders Demand Probe After NCP Chief Ajit Pawar's Tragic Air Crash
The political community mourned the death of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who died in an air crash. Prime Minister Modi joined others in expressing grief. Opposition leaders called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, alleging compromised existing agencies. Sharad Pawar refuted conspiracy theories, urging against politicizing the tragedy.
A wave of sorrow swept across the Indian political landscape as leaders from various parties lamented the untimely demise of NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior ministers and BJP leaders, expressed deep sadness, remembering Pawar as a leader with strong grassroots connections. Opposition figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, echoed these sentiments, hailing Pawar as a dedicated politician.
The incident has sparked calls for a Supreme Court-monitored probe, spearheaded by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that current investigative agencies have been compromised. Despite these demands, NCP-SP leader Sharad Pawar urged against politicizing the accident, asserting it was purely a tragic occurrence.
