Israel Urges Global Awareness of Hamas Interactions in South Asia

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, expresses concerns over Hamas' interactions in Pakistan and Bangladesh, urging global awareness. He highlights the influence of the October 7, 2023, attack in Israel inspiring worldwide terrorism. Discussions on peace efforts, economic collaboration, and diplomatic engagements were also emphasized in talks with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, raised alarms over the interactions of Hamas leaders in Pakistan and Bangladesh, urging all nations to recognize and combat such engagements. In a talk with PTI Videos, Azar stressed the importance of regional dialogues to preempt potential future attacks.

Referring to the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack in Israel, Azar emphasized the need for vigilance against the inspiration it has provided to global terrorist groups. Drawing parallels with past attacks in regions like Pahalgam, Azar advocated for preemptive measures.

With an invitation extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, efforts to further strengthen diplomatic ties could be forthcoming. Azar also voiced support for peace efforts in Gaza and highlighted India-Israel dialogues on the strategic India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor to bolster trade ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

