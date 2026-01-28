Left Menu

BASF to Launch Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad by 2026

BASF announced plans to establish a global Digital Hub in Hyderabad by early 2026, enhancing its digital service network in Europe and Asia Pacific. The new center aims to streamline digital services and potentially reduce global workforce, with initial operations under 'BASF Digital Solutions Private Limited.'

BASF, the multinational chemical giant, is set to open a global Digital Hub in Hyderabad by the first quarter of 2026. This move aims to expand BASF's network of Digital Hubs located in Europe and Asia Pacific.

According to Dirk Elvermann, BASF's Chief Financial and Digital Officer, the Digital Hub in India will facilitate seamless cooperation with existing hubs and enhance digital service delivery worldwide. The company is prioritizing the areas that offer the most value to its core businesses and is contemplating structural changes, which include workforce reduction by 2030.

Preparations for the new Digital Hub are currently underway, with hiring operations launching under the new entity, 'BASF Digital Solutions Private Limited.' The initiative aligns with BASF's longstanding presence and operations in India, cementing its commitment to digital innovation and service excellence.

