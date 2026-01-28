India-US Trade Talks: Towards a Cordial Accord
The negotiations between India and the US for a bilateral trade agreement continue in a cordial atmosphere. Discussions took place during a US trade delegation visit in December 2025. The visit was prompted by increased tariffs on Indian goods following India's purchases of Russian crude oil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Amidst ongoing efforts to solidify bilateral trade agreements between India and the United States, discussions reportedly continue in a congenial atmosphere, according to officials.
A US Trade Representative delegation, spearheaded by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, revisited India in December 2025 as part of the ongoing deliberations.
The negotiations are significantly pertinent as increased tariffs of up to 50% were imposed on Indian goods due to the purchase of Russian crude oil, necessitating diplomatic resolutions.
