India-US Trade Talks: Towards a Cordial Accord

Amidst ongoing efforts to solidify bilateral trade agreements between India and the United States, discussions reportedly continue in a congenial atmosphere, according to officials.

A US Trade Representative delegation, spearheaded by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, revisited India in December 2025 as part of the ongoing deliberations.

The negotiations are significantly pertinent as increased tariffs of up to 50% were imposed on Indian goods due to the purchase of Russian crude oil, necessitating diplomatic resolutions.

