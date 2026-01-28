Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Towards a Cordial Accord

The negotiations between India and the US for a bilateral trade agreement continue in a cordial atmosphere. Discussions took place during a US trade delegation visit in December 2025. The visit was prompted by increased tariffs on Indian goods following India's purchases of Russian crude oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:07 IST
India-US Trade Talks: Towards a Cordial Accord
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing efforts to solidify bilateral trade agreements between India and the United States, discussions reportedly continue in a congenial atmosphere, according to officials.

A US Trade Representative delegation, spearheaded by Deputy US Trade Representative Ambassador Rick Switzer, revisited India in December 2025 as part of the ongoing deliberations.

The negotiations are significantly pertinent as increased tariffs of up to 50% were imposed on Indian goods due to the purchase of Russian crude oil, necessitating diplomatic resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026