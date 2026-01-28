Left Menu

Aadhaar App Revolutionizes Age Verification Under New Data Protection Act

The UIDAI has unveiled a new Aadhaar app to facilitate age verification under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act without sharing additional data. This app allows digital verification for services, reducing reliance on physical Aadhaar copies. It supports updates and digital authentication for family members as well.

  • India

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a groundbreaking Aadhaar app designed to streamline age verification while adhering to the Digital Personal Data Protection Act. This innovative launch was announced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary, S Krishnan, who emphasized its role in enhancing privacy.

The app provides a secure platform for age gating across online services, including social media, gaming, and e-commerce, ensuring age-appropriate content access. It eliminates the need for additional data sharing, integrating seamlessly with Swik Rules and Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance.

With features that include digital verification and updates of Aadhaar services, the app reduces the dependency on paper copies, aiding entities like hotels and cinemas in verifying individuals. UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar highlighted the app's capability in easing service access and allowing multiple profiles on a single device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

