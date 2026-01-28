EC Appoints Key Officers as Observers for Crucial Elections

The Election Commission has named 25 senior IAS and IPS officers from West Bengal, including key figures such as Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena and CID Inspector General Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, to serve as central observers for the upcoming Assembly elections and bypolls across four states and a Union Territory, according to an official statement.

The designated officers are set to undertake a crucial training session on February 5-6 in New Delhi to gear up for their pivotal roles in ensuring free and fair elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. This initiative also comes in response to scrutiny over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Amid allegations from political entities like the Trinamool Congress regarding voter list omissions, the EC has dispatched summons directly to 15 IAS and 10 IPS officials after the West Bengal Chief Secretary did not respond to three previous requests for officer release for training purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)