EC Appoints Key Officers as Observers for Crucial Elections
The Election Commission has designated 25 senior IAS and IPS officers from West Bengal as central observers for upcoming elections. This move aims to ensure fair elections across multiple states, amidst scrutiny and political pressures regarding the electoral rolls. Training is scheduled for February in New Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has named 25 senior IAS and IPS officers from West Bengal, including key figures such as Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena and CID Inspector General Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, to serve as central observers for the upcoming Assembly elections and bypolls across four states and a Union Territory, according to an official statement.
The designated officers are set to undertake a crucial training session on February 5-6 in New Delhi to gear up for their pivotal roles in ensuring free and fair elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. This initiative also comes in response to scrutiny over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
Amid allegations from political entities like the Trinamool Congress regarding voter list omissions, the EC has dispatched summons directly to 15 IAS and 10 IPS officials after the West Bengal Chief Secretary did not respond to three previous requests for officer release for training purposes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Gears Up for Telangana Municipal Elections with High-Profile Campaign
State Elections Proceed Despite Deputy Chief's Death
New Delhi Implements Traffic Diversions for Beating Retreat Ceremony
BJP Confident Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections; NDA Sees Opportunity
Honorarium Dispute: Supreme Court Urges Amicable Solution in Bar Council Elections