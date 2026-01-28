Left Menu

Tech Stocks Soar Amid Fed Meeting and Big Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 briefly surpassed 7,000 points amid market volatility linked to the Federal Reserve's rate decision and significant tech earnings reports. While markets anticipate the first rate cut in June, key tech companies experienced stock fluctuations, reflecting broader market trends and expectations for future economic conditions.

The S&P 500 momentarily exceeded the 7,000-point mark, reflecting market volatility as investors waited for the Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision and a slew of major technology earnings reports. Investors were particularly focused on anticipating statements and guidance from the Fed regarding the future of interest rates.

While the overall market displayed mixed performances, tech stocks experienced notable activity. Nvidia saw a 1.5% rise, with Intel and other semiconductor companies also benefiting from strong earnings reports. This came alongside expected earnings releases from tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla, which all had varying impacts on share prices.

In the broader economic landscape, the Fed is poised to keep the interest rate unchanged amidst economic and political uncertainties. Meanwhile, different sectors exhibited mixed results with some companies like Seagate Technology experiencing significant stock increases due to positive forecasts, contrasting with downturns in the industrials sector.

