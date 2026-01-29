Norway Strengthens Defense with Artillery Deal with South Korea
The Norwegian government has signed a $2 billion contract with South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace to procure long-range artillery systems. This move is part of Norway's efforts to bolster its military deterrence capabilities against potential threats from Russia, reflecting increased defense investments by NATO countries.
The Norwegian government announced on Thursday the signing of a significant $2 billion contract with South Korean defense conglomerate Hanwha Aerospace. This agreement aims to enhance Norway's arsenal with advanced long-range artillery systems.
As tensions with Russia remain a concern for many European nations, Norway is taking proactive steps to fortify its defenses. The acquisition is part of broader strategies by NATO countries to ensure preparedness against regional threats.
This deal underscores the growing cooperation between Norway and South Korea in defense technology, reflecting a trend of diversified military partnerships amidst changing geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
