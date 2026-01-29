Left Menu

Odisha Advances Aviation with New Training Centers

Odisha will establish a flying training organization and a drone training and testing center to enhance its aviation ecosystem. The initiatives aim to train commercial and drone pilots, creating career opportunities and supporting sectors like agriculture and logistics. The state's commitment to skill development was reaffirmed at Wings India 2026.

Odisha Advances Aviation with New Training Centers
In a significant move to boost its aviation sector, Odisha plans to establish a flying training organization (FTO) and a drone training and testing center. Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, these initiatives aim to train 50 commercial pilots annually at Dandbose Airport in Mayurbhanj district.

Additionally, the state's first drone training and testing center will be set up at the Rangeilunda Airstrip in Ganjam district, anticipating the annual training of over 100 drone pilots. These initiatives are expected to support critical operations across multiple sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, and disaster management.

At Wings India 2026, Odisha's commitment to skill development, innovation, and employment generation was reaffirmed with two memoranda of understanding signed to enhance the state's aviation training infrastructure. Odisha showcased its vision for women-led and skill-driven growth in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

