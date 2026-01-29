Administrative chaos returns to TTFI as secretary suspended

The Table Tennis Federation of India has suspended its secretary, former player Kamlesh Mehta, throwing the faction-ridden federation into fresh administrative chaos. TTFI president Meghna Ahlawat, who is wife of former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, and secretary Mehta were representing different factions in the governing body after being elected back in December 2022 as part of a ''compromise''. More recently, they were at loggerheads over the scheduling of the AGM that was eventually held on Wednesday when the secretary was suspended. Yatin Tipnis, representing the Maharashtra State Association, was nominated as the senior joint secretary in the TTFI AGM and would look after the day to day running of the federation now that secretary's post is suspended. ''The post of senior joint secretary was vacant so I was nominated in the AGM. Now that the secretary's post is suspended, I have been instructed to look after the day to day running of the TTFI affairs so that athletes are not impacted,'' Tipnis told PTI. When contacted, former India international and Arjuna awardee Mehta said he has not been formally communicated on his suspension. ''I have been hearing about the suspension. I have not got anything in written from TTFI. I have not been able to access the official email since yesterday. ''Agenda driven politics is being played as they (the other faction) never wanted me as secretary in the first place,'' claimed Mehta. Back in February 2022, the Delhi High Court had suspended the TTFI after observing ''a sorry state of affairs'' in the national federation and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after its day-to-day activities. Fresh elections were held in December 2022 when Ahlawat and Mehta were elected.

