Left Menu

Elon Musk's Neuralink to Revolutionize Vision and Cybernetic Capabilities

Elon Musk's Neuralink is set to release a next-generation cybernetic augment with triple the capability, expected later this year. The company is also preparing its first blindsight augment, which will allow individuals with complete vision loss to see in low resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:52 IST
Elon Musk's Neuralink to Revolutionize Vision and Cybernetic Capabilities

Elon Musk, the visionary behind Neuralink, announced that the next-generation cybernetic implant with three times the current capabilities is slated for release later this year. The announcement was made via a post on platform X.

In a groundbreaking development, Neuralink is gearing up to launch its first blindsight augment aimed at people with severe vision impairments. This technology promises to provide low-resolution sight to individuals who have lost complete vision.

These advancements underscore Neuralink's commitment to pushing the boundaries of neurotechnology and enhancing human capabilities through innovative solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026