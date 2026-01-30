Left Menu

ITC shares climb 2 pc post Q3 earnings

ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 5,018.45 crore for the third quarter of FY26, mainly on account of impact from implementation of the new labour codes. Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 7,108.66 crore, up 8.76 per cent in the December quarter of FY26.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:03 IST
Shares of diversified entity ITC Ltd on Friday climbed 2 per cent, a day after the firm reported its third quarter earnings. The stock went up by 2 per cent to Rs 325.10 on the BSE. At the NSE, it edged higher by 2 per cent to Rs 325.15. ITC Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal increase in its consolidated profit to Rs 5,018.45 crore for the third quarter of FY26, mainly on account of impact from implementation of the new labour codes. It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 5,013.18 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Kolkata-headquartered company. ITC has reported exceptional items (net loss) totalling Rs 354.58 crore in the December quarter. This is due to an increase in liability of gratuity and compensated absences, primarily arising due to a change in the definition of wages pursuant to notifications issued by the government after implementing the new labour code from November 21, 2025. Its profit before exceptional items and tax was Rs 7,108.66 crore, up 8.76 per cent in the December quarter of FY26. It stood at Rs 6,536.06 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal. ITC's revenue from sales of products increased 7.13 per cent to Rs 21,577.58 crore in the December 2025 quarter. This was ''driven by double-digit revenue growth in FMCG and sustained momentum in the cigarette business'', ITC said in its earnings statement. Benign inflation, resilient rural demand and acceleration in credit growth were some of the key positives during the quarter, it added.

