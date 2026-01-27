Left Menu

Hindalco's Major Expansion: A Rs 21,000 Crore Boost for Odisha's Aluminium Industry

Hindalco Industries Ltd plans a Rs 21,000-crore expansion of its aluminium smelter in Odisha, creating over 15,000 jobs. This includes commissioning a Rs 4,500-crore facility for flat rolled products and battery-grade aluminium foil. These investments aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:31 IST
Hindalco's Major Expansion: A Rs 21,000 Crore Boost for Odisha's Aluminium Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the leading metals company under the Aditya Birla Group, has laid out an ambitious Rs 21,000-crore plan to expand its aluminium smelter operations in Odisha.

In a significant boost to local infrastructure, the company has also inaugurated a Rs 4,500-crore facility dedicated to flat rolled products and the production of battery-grade aluminium foil.

This strategic move aligns with the Indian government's push for increased domestic manufacturing and aims to reduce the country's reliance on imported materials, significantly bolstering the local economy and creating a projected 15,000 jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026