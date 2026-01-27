Hindalco's Major Expansion: A Rs 21,000 Crore Boost for Odisha's Aluminium Industry
Hindalco Industries Ltd plans a Rs 21,000-crore expansion of its aluminium smelter in Odisha, creating over 15,000 jobs. This includes commissioning a Rs 4,500-crore facility for flat rolled products and battery-grade aluminium foil. These investments aim to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence.
Hindalco Industries Ltd, the leading metals company under the Aditya Birla Group, has laid out an ambitious Rs 21,000-crore plan to expand its aluminium smelter operations in Odisha.
In a significant boost to local infrastructure, the company has also inaugurated a Rs 4,500-crore facility dedicated to flat rolled products and the production of battery-grade aluminium foil.
This strategic move aligns with the Indian government's push for increased domestic manufacturing and aims to reduce the country's reliance on imported materials, significantly bolstering the local economy and creating a projected 15,000 jobs.
