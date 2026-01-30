BharatPe Launches ‘Super Over’ Campaign with Rohit Sharma Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Linking everyday UPI payments with India's enduring passion for cricket • Nationwide campaign encourages regular BharatPe UPI usage through assured rewards • High-energy brand film captures World Cup excitement and everyday payment moments • Participants stand a chance to win match tickets, signed merchandise and an exclusive opportunity to watch a T20 World Cup match with Rohit Sharma BharatPe today announced the launch of 'Super Over', a new nationwide campaign featuring Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, timed ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The campaign draws a parallel between the intensity of cricket and the role of fast, reliable digital payments in everyday life. As part of the initiative, BharatPe has released a high-impact brand film that reflects India's deep emotional connection with cricket while spotlighting how UPI has become an integral part of daily transactions. The film brings together moments of match-day pressure and everyday payment needs, underscoring BharatPe UPI's focus on safety, reliability and consistent rewards. 'Super Over' is a month-long engagement programme designed to drive regular usage of BharatPe UPI among consumers and merchants. Users transacting via BharatPe UPI can earn daily rewards, including match tickets, signed merchandise and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to watch a T20 World Cup match alongside Rohit Sharma. In addition, both consumers and merchants will receive assured Zillion Coins on every eligible transaction. To explore the campaign and offers, users can click here BharatPe UPI is supported by BharatPe Shield, a comprehensive fraud protection layer that enhances payment safety through robust coverage and dedicated support, helping users transact with greater confidence in an increasingly digital ecosystem. Commenting on the campaign, Shilpi Kapoor, Head of Marketing, BharatPe, said, ''Super Over reflects the aspirations of every Indian. They want speed, trust, consistency, the ability to perform under pressure, along with safety and assurance, both on and off the field. Just as fans expect Team India to perform in every match, they seek the same confidence in their UPI payments. With fast transactions supported by the safety net of BharatPe Shield and instant rewards, we are making everyday payments feel secure, reliable and rewarding.'' The 'Super Over' campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms, social media and on-ground touchpoints, engaging users across India throughout the T20 World Cup season. Watch the campaign video Here

