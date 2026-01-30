Left Menu

Bank of Thailand plans to tighten regulations on online gold trading as its price soars

The Bank of Thailand plans to tighten regulations on online gold trading to curb the impact of fluctuating prices on the local currency. The new measures will not have a big impact to gold trading, which has become increasingly popular, but will improve transparency of online platforms, the central banks assistant governor, Pimpan Charoenkwan, said Friday.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:54 IST
Bank of Thailand plans to tighten regulations on online gold trading as its price soars
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The Bank of Thailand plans to tighten regulations on online gold trading to curb the impact of fluctuating prices on the local currency. The new measures will not have a big impact to gold trading, which has become increasingly popular, but will improve transparency of online platforms, the central bank's assistant governor, Pimpan Charoenkwan, said Friday. The regulations, which will take effect in March, will cap online gold transactions conducted in Thai baht at 50 million baht ($1.6 million) per user per day. Any transaction exceeding that limit will require approval from the authorities. However, the rules will not apply to users who already were holding more than 50 million baht worth of gold in their accounts before the end of January. They will be allowed to sell their holdings back to platform operators without seeking additional permission. The regulations will also not apply to gold trades in foreign currencies or to physical gold transactions. Pimpan said gold traders will also be required to maintain some transaction records, and regularly report those activities to the Bank of Thailand. The international price of gold has more than doubled this year and earlier this week topped $5,000 per ounce for the first time. Gold prices in Thailand surged above 80,000 baht ($2,545) per baht-weight for the first time on Thursday, before dropping sharply on Friday, highlighting the volatility that has raised concerns. Baht-weight is the standard unit for measuring the weight and purity of gold in Thailand. It usually is 15.244 grams (about 0.54 ounces) for 23 karat gold bars and about 15.16 grams (0.53 ounces) for gold jewelry, but varies slightly depending on purity. Thailand has never properly regulated gold trading though it's a major investment method in the country, the Bank of Thailand's governor, Vithai Ratanakorn, said in a livestreamed speech to an economic seminar on Wednesday. ''Collecting gold is already a culture in Thailand, and these past few years the stock market has underperformed, so more people turned to gold trading,'' he said. Gold shops serve as de facto financial institutions in Thailand. Many established shops operate online platforms, allowing customers to buy and sell gold without going in person. Online gold trading can significantly affect the baht, Vithai said. When gold prices surge, Thai investors tend to sell gold in large volumes. Gold shops then sell the gold in US dollars and convert the proceeds back into baht, causing its value to rise. He also said the new regulations will also help combat money laundering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026