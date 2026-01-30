Left Menu

Jio-BP unveils 'Active' technology petrol: Up to 100 km extra drive annually at no extra cost

Jio-BP, the fuel retailing and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and supermajor BP, announced the launch of its revolutionary Active technology petrol at India Energy Week 2026, designed to clean critical engine components, restore performance, and help vehicles travel up to 100 km more per year without additional cost.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:08 IST
Jio-BP, the fuel retailing and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd and supermajor BP, announced the launch of its revolutionary 'Active' technology petrol at India Energy Week 2026, designed to clean critical engine components, restore performance, and help vehicles travel up to 100 km more per year without additional cost. Petroleum & Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visited the Jio-BP stall showcasing the technology at the India Energy Week here, the company said in a statement. The fuel is built to remove existing deposits from key engine parts, delivering smoother rides, enhanced reliability, reduced maintenance, and tangible gains in fuel efficiency for Indian two- and four-wheelers. ''Built on over 100 years of BP's global fuel research leadership, high-performance petrol with 'Active' technology at Jio-BP has undergone extensive development and validation using both industry standard tests and customised methods aligned to India's engine landscape. To prove its clean-up effectiveness in real-world conditions, Jio-BP ran a motorcycle for more than 4,000 km at the Coimbatore test track, an impressive demonstration brought to life for audiences at India Energy Week,'' it said. The removal of deposits helps reverse their adverse impact on vehicle performance, reliability and smooth operation, enabling tangible benefits to be associated with the use of petrol with 'Active' technology at Jio-BP. Based on the average annual mileage of Indian two-wheelers and four-wheelers, this improvement can translate into gains of up to 100 km per annum, it said. Sarthak Behuria, Chairman, Jio-BP, said: ''Indian motorists value simple, real-world benefits - engines that run smoother, are more reliable, have reduced maintenance and deliver more kilometres for the same fuel spend. With Jio-bp Active Technology, we offer petrol that actively cleans the engine as you drive, helping reverse the effects of harmful deposits. Our aim is to democratise advanced fuel technology by making high-performance engine clean-up a standard offering, ensuring customers across India benefit from it every day.'' Akshay Wadhwa, CEO, Jio-bp, added: ''At India Energy Week, we demonstrated two motorcycles - one running on Active Technology petrol and the other on regular petrol. Advanced borescope imaging revealed significant clean-up in the engine running on ACTIVE Technology. Tested over 4,000 km at Coimbatore, this fuel enhances performance and translates into up to 100 km extra drive per annum.'' The fuel leverages over a century of BP's global research and has been validated under Indian driving conditions. The launch also highlighted Jio-BP's broader offerings, including EV charging, aviation turbine fuel, doorstep diesel delivery, and future-ready gaseous fuels, reinforcing its push toward low-carbon mobility solutions and superior energy value for consumers.

