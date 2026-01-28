Google and Wadhwani AI Transform Indian Education with Rs 85 Crore Grant

In a significant push to integrate technology with education, Google.org pledged a Rs 85 crore grant to Wadhwani AI. The funding aims to enhance government platforms such as SWAYAM, enabling adaptive learning technologies to benefit 75 million students and 1.8 million educators by 2027.

This initiative is part of Google's broader strategy to bridge the educational technology gap in India through collaborations. Wadhwani AI plans to develop a comprehensive AI-for-education blueprint, which will focus on integrating responsible, India-first AI solutions into digital platforms, boosting learning outcomes, education pathways, and administrative efficiency for educators.

Furthering this commitment, Google Cloud has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch India's first AI-enabled state university. Additionally, Google introduces AI tools in its platforms to aid competitive exam aspirants and enhance classroom learning experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)