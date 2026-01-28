Left Menu

Google and Wadhwani AI Transform Indian Education with Rs 85 Crore Grant

Google.org pledges Rs 85 crore to Wadhwani AI to integrate adaptive learning technologies into government platforms, aiming to benefit 75 million students and 1.8 million educators by 2027. This initiative includes launching India's first AI-enabled university and offers AI-enhanced tools for educators and students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:28 IST
Google and Wadhwani AI Transform Indian Education with Rs 85 Crore Grant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push to integrate technology with education, Google.org pledged a Rs 85 crore grant to Wadhwani AI. The funding aims to enhance government platforms such as SWAYAM, enabling adaptive learning technologies to benefit 75 million students and 1.8 million educators by 2027.

This initiative is part of Google's broader strategy to bridge the educational technology gap in India through collaborations. Wadhwani AI plans to develop a comprehensive AI-for-education blueprint, which will focus on integrating responsible, India-first AI solutions into digital platforms, boosting learning outcomes, education pathways, and administrative efficiency for educators.

Furthering this commitment, Google Cloud has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch India's first AI-enabled state university. Additionally, Google introduces AI tools in its platforms to aid competitive exam aspirants and enhance classroom learning experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026