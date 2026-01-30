Left Menu

WPL Scoreboard: GG vs MI

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:15 IST
WPL Scoreboard: GG vs MI
  • Country:
  • India

Following is the scoreboard of Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League here on Friday. Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney c Sajana b Shabnim 5 Sophie Devine c Amelia b Sciver-Brunt 25 Anushka Sharma c Shabnim b Amelia 33 Ashleigh Gardner st Rahila Firdous b Amelia 46 Georgia Wareham not out 44 Bharti Fulmali not out 5 Extras: (lb-2, w-7) 9 Total: (For Four wickets In 20 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-69, 3-71, 4-142 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-29-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-36-1, Vaishnavi Sharma 2-0-21-0, Amanjot Kaur 2-0-13-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-26-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-40-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026