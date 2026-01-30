WPL Scoreboard: GG vs MI

Following is the scoreboard of Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League here on Friday. Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney c Sajana b Shabnim 5 Sophie Devine c Amelia b Sciver-Brunt 25 Anushka Sharma c Shabnim b Amelia 33 Ashleigh Gardner st Rahila Firdous b Amelia 46 Georgia Wareham not out 44 Bharti Fulmali not out 5 Extras: (lb-2, w-7) 9 Total: (For Four wickets In 20 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-69, 3-71, 4-142 Bowling: Shabnim Ismail 4-0-29-1, Nat Sciver-Brunt 4-0-36-1, Vaishnavi Sharma 2-0-21-0, Amanjot Kaur 2-0-13-0, Amelia Kerr 4-0-26-2, Hayley Matthews 4-0-40-0. (MORE)

