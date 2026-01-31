Left Menu

Karnataka held bilateral engagements with 46 companies at WEF, no MoU signed: Minister Patil

Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Saturday said that he had bilateral engagements with 46 global and Indian companies, investors and country leaders at the World Economic Forum at Davos. We held 46 bilateral engagements with global and Indian companies, investors, academic institutions and country leaderships at WEF, Davos, Patil said at a press conference here.

Karnataka held bilateral engagements with 46 companies at WEF, no MoU signed: Minister Patil
Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Saturday said that he had bilateral engagements with 46 global and Indian companies, investors and country leaders at the World Economic Forum at Davos. He said there were discussions on investment intents, but no Memorandum of Understanding was signed. ''We held 46 bilateral engagements with global and Indian companies, investors, academic institutions and country leaderships at WEF, Davos,'' Patil said at a press conference here. According to him, the delegations from Karnataka had engagements on aerospace and defence, advanced manufacturing, beverages and food processing, space tech, data centre and digital infrastructure. ''We consciously decided not to sign MOU at Davos because we wanted the investors to come to Karnataka and see for themselves the resources, talent pool and policies for investors,'' Patil said. He also said the state had got an investment commitment of Rs 10.7 lakh crore during the Global Investors' Meet last year.

