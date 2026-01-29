OKX has announced the launch of its payment card in Europe, allowing users to make purchases using stablecoins at millions of merchants. This initiative represents a significant leap towards integrating cryptocurrencies into everyday use, by facilitating direct spending without conversion to fiat currency, aligning with evolving European crypto regulations.

Amid the diverse reactions in the crypto market, DeepSnitch AI has surfaced as a focal point for growth-oriented investors. With over $1,390,000 raised in presale, its token price has surged by 145% to $0.03755. Investors benefit from a high-staking participation, which limits the circulating supply and potentially drives up demand upon launch.

Other cryptocurrencies, such as Aster, are experiencing notable gains, while Bittensor struggles to gain traction. As OKX propels cryptocurrency toward practical use, DeepSnitch AI's strong staking strategy makes it a compelling addition to any growth-focused investment portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)