Celestor 2.0: Navigating Performance with Smart Precision

Titan Smart has unveiled the Celestor 2.0, an innovative GPS-enabled smartwatch tailored for fitness enthusiasts and those seeking advanced training insights. Incorporating dual-band GPS, the watch promises unparalleled location tracking, allowing users to navigate offline maps with ease.

The Celestor 2.0 is equipped with AI powered performance metrics, heart-rate zone training, and specialized swimming analytics such as SWOLF scores. These features are designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of users' fitness levels and aid in optimizing training regimes efficiently over time.

The introduction of brand ambassadors Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy aligns with Titan's ethos of precision and performance. Priced at INR 11,499, the smartwatch is available through various retail and online platforms, marking Titan Smart's continuous dedication to fitness and technological advancement.

