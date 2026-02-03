Artemis 2: NASA's Next Leap Towards the Moon

In a groundbreaking advancement, NASA is gearing up for a March launch of the Artemis 2 mission to send four astronauts in a 10-day journey around the moon. The mission faced a delay due to a liquid hydrogen leak during a decisive 'wet dress rehearsal'.

Jared Isaacman, NASA Administrator, emphasized the necessity of these tests to ensure mission success, adding that further 'wet dress rehearsals' are planned to refine procedures. The Artemis 2 mission will be the second of the program, following the 2022 uncrewed flight.

With three U.S. astronauts and a Canadian onboard, this mission represents a critical preparatory step toward NASA's ambitious goal of returning humans to the moon, a milestone not achieved since 1972.