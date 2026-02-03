Europe Takes Charge: Embracing Digital Sovereignty with Homegrown Tech
European governments are increasingly opting for local or open-source digital tools instead of relying on US tech giants. The move is driven by concerns over data privacy and the push for digital sovereignty, aiming to ensure data security and reduce dependence on foreign tech companies.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant shift, European nations are distancing themselves from US tech giants, prioritizing digital sovereignty. France, Austria, and Germany, among others, are transitioning to local or open-source software alternatives, citing privacy concerns and a desire for greater control over their data.
Following recent geopolitical tensions and data privacy worries, these countries are re-evaluating their reliance on Silicon Valley companies. France announced plans to switch 2.5 million civil servants to its homegrown video conferencing tool, Visio, by 2027, moving away from US-based options like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
This movement reflects a broader European initiative to reclaim digital independence, with leaders emphasizing the need for resilience against potential foreign influence. By developing and adopting local solutions, Europe aims to safeguard its strategic communications and maintain technological autonomy.
