Left Menu

France's Naval Preparedness in Question: Calls for Increased Warship and Missile Supplies

France faces a naval shortfall as Army Chief Fabien Mandon highlights a lack of sufficient warships and missiles necessary for potential future conflicts. Speaking at a naval conference, Mandon emphasized the urgent need to enhance military capabilities in order to prepare effectively for any eventual return to war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:10 IST
France's Naval Preparedness in Question: Calls for Increased Warship and Missile Supplies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

France's naval capabilities are under scrutiny following comments from Army Chief Fabien Mandon, who declared the country's current stock of warships and accompanying missiles inadequate for possible future conflicts.

Speaking at a naval conference in Paris, Mandon underscored the need for improved military preparation to meet potential warfare demands.

He highlighted the importance of bolstering naval forces as a critical area of focus to ensure readiness in an uncertain and hostile global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026