France's Naval Preparedness in Question: Calls for Increased Warship and Missile Supplies

France's naval capabilities are under scrutiny following comments from Army Chief Fabien Mandon, who declared the country's current stock of warships and accompanying missiles inadequate for possible future conflicts.

Speaking at a naval conference in Paris, Mandon underscored the need for improved military preparation to meet potential warfare demands.

He highlighted the importance of bolstering naval forces as a critical area of focus to ensure readiness in an uncertain and hostile global landscape.

