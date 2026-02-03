Nations Innovate in Space Technology Amid Global Tensions

Japan has successfully retrieved rare earth materials from a deep seabed as part of its effort to decrease dependency on China for critical minerals.

Singapore is launching its own space agency to capitalize on the growing space economy. The initiative is a strategic move to position itself in advanced technological sectors.

NASA announced a delay in its Artemis 2 moon mission due to a hydrogen leak, pushing the launch to March. Meanwhile, U.S. space stocks surged after SpaceX's merger with xAI, and Germany plans extensive military space investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)