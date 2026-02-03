Left Menu

Nations Innovate in Space Technology Amid Global Tensions

Countries are making key advancements in space technology. Japan successfully extracted rare earth materials from the seabed, while Singapore announced its own space agency. NASA delayed Artemis 2 due to a leak, and U.S. space stocks surged after a SpaceX merger. Germany plans significant military space investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:33 IST
Nations Innovate in Space Technology Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan has successfully retrieved rare earth materials from a deep seabed as part of its effort to decrease dependency on China for critical minerals.

Singapore is launching its own space agency to capitalize on the growing space economy. The initiative is a strategic move to position itself in advanced technological sectors.

NASA announced a delay in its Artemis 2 moon mission due to a hydrogen leak, pushing the launch to March. Meanwhile, U.S. space stocks surged after SpaceX's merger with xAI, and Germany plans extensive military space investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026