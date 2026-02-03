Nations Innovate in Space Technology Amid Global Tensions
Countries are making key advancements in space technology. Japan successfully extracted rare earth materials from the seabed, while Singapore announced its own space agency. NASA delayed Artemis 2 due to a leak, and U.S. space stocks surged after a SpaceX merger. Germany plans significant military space investments.
Japan has successfully retrieved rare earth materials from a deep seabed as part of its effort to decrease dependency on China for critical minerals.
Singapore is launching its own space agency to capitalize on the growing space economy. The initiative is a strategic move to position itself in advanced technological sectors.
NASA announced a delay in its Artemis 2 moon mission due to a hydrogen leak, pushing the launch to March. Meanwhile, U.S. space stocks surged after SpaceX's merger with xAI, and Germany plans extensive military space investments.
