Left Menu

The Evolution of Instagram: From Squares to Synthetic Feeds

Instagram, one of Australia's most popular social media platforms, is evolving to prioritize original content over AI-generated material. The platform has undergone significant changes in media orientation, types, and user practices over the past decade, affecting user experience and societal perceptions of social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:55 IST
The Evolution of Instagram: From Squares to Synthetic Feeds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Instagram has become a staple in Australian social media, with nearly two-thirds of the population using the platform. Recently, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri hinted at a future focusing on original content amidst the proliferation of AI-generated material.

Over the past decade, Instagram has witnessed several transformative shifts. Initially popular for reintroducing the square image format, the platform evolved into favoring vertical media, noted in the AAP account's switch to 84.4% vertical orientation in recent years. Furthermore, media types have diversified significantly, with videos, stories, and reels becoming increasingly common alongside traditional images.

User practices have also adapted over time due to Instagram's algorithm changes and features like hiding 'likes'. With growing commercial elements and AI integration, Instagram reflects broader social media trends and offers insights into our digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global
2
Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Allegations

Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Alleg...

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026