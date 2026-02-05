The Evolution of Instagram: From Squares to Synthetic Feeds

Instagram has become a staple in Australian social media, with nearly two-thirds of the population using the platform. Recently, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri hinted at a future focusing on original content amidst the proliferation of AI-generated material.

Over the past decade, Instagram has witnessed several transformative shifts. Initially popular for reintroducing the square image format, the platform evolved into favoring vertical media, noted in the AAP account's switch to 84.4% vertical orientation in recent years. Furthermore, media types have diversified significantly, with videos, stories, and reels becoming increasingly common alongside traditional images.

User practices have also adapted over time due to Instagram's algorithm changes and features like hiding 'likes'. With growing commercial elements and AI integration, Instagram reflects broader social media trends and offers insights into our digital future.

(With inputs from agencies.)