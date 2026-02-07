India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Pioneering Indigenous Chip Design
India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 highlights indigenous chip design, talent development, and ecosystem partners. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserts the mission's focus on creating world-class design companies, supporting startups, and producing advanced 2-nanometer chips. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the mission's second edition to strengthen India's semiconductor ecosystem.
India's ambitious Semiconductor Mission 2.0 aims to prioritize indigenous chip design and talent development, as outlined by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The initiative seeks to create world-class design companies and support budding startups in the deep tech sector.
Speaking at a Qualcomm event, Minister Vaishnaw emphasized on producing state-of-the-art chips, targeting a 2 nanometer node size. He highlighted the mission's focus on establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem, integrating equipment, chemical, and gas manufacturers.
The initiative's third focus is on talent, with efforts to widen the talent pipeline substantially. This follows Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget announcement of the mission's second edition, which is set to bolster India's presence in the semiconductor industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
