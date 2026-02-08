Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy declared plans to establish a global-standard Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) center in Mandya, set to significantly impact Karnataka's automobile sector. Announcing the estimated Rs 500 crore initiative, Kumaraswamy marked it as a vital regional contribution.

During a press event, he emphasized that the ARAI center, necessitating 100 acres, had governmental support for land acquisition in progress. The Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel highlighted the project's expected benefits, not only for Mandya and Mysuru but statewide.

Kumaraswamy expressed optimism in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's swift allocation of land, following his request. He reiterated the importance of ARAI, a pivotal body in India's automotive landscape, in bolstering industry standards and compliance. The center marks a strategic investment and commitment towards Karnataka's automobile sector advancement.

