Kumaraswamy's Ambitious ARAI Centre to Propel Karnataka's Automobile Sector

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced plans for a state-of-the-art ARAI centre in Mandya, Karnataka, at a cost of Rs 500 crore. The facility aims to enhance the automobile sector in the state. The Centre is securing land for this major project, expected to benefit the entire region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy declared plans to establish a global-standard Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) center in Mandya, set to significantly impact Karnataka's automobile sector. Announcing the estimated Rs 500 crore initiative, Kumaraswamy marked it as a vital regional contribution.

During a press event, he emphasized that the ARAI center, necessitating 100 acres, had governmental support for land acquisition in progress. The Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel highlighted the project's expected benefits, not only for Mandya and Mysuru but statewide.

Kumaraswamy expressed optimism in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's swift allocation of land, following his request. He reiterated the importance of ARAI, a pivotal body in India's automotive landscape, in bolstering industry standards and compliance. The center marks a strategic investment and commitment towards Karnataka's automobile sector advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

