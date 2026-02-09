Bhumjaithai Party's Triumph: A Shift in Thai Politics

Bhumjaithai Party, led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, has emerged victorious in Thailand's recent general election, potentially signaling an end to ongoing political instability. The win was unexpected yet strategic, leveraging nationalism during a border dispute with Cambodia.

As the votes were counted, preliminary results indicated Bhumjaithai secured about 192 seats in parliament, compared to 117 for the People's Party, and just 74 for the Pheu Thai party. Despite not achieving an outright majority, the party is well-placed to implement key campaign promises, including reforms in consumer policy and disputes over maritime claims with Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the People's Party leader Natthaphong Rueangpanyawut conceded but refused to join a coalition, instead opting to serve as opposition. Voters also supported a referendum to amend a military-backed constitution, suggesting a push toward greater democratic reforms.

