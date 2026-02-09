Left Menu

Venezuelan Political Prisoners Freed Amidst Amnesty Discussions

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa has been released from jail as part of the government's series of political prisoner releases, under pressure from the U.S. These developments coincide with a proposed amnesty law aiming to free participants of political protests and convert detention centers into social service centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 01:22 IST
Venezuelan Political Prisoners Freed Amidst Amnesty Discussions

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa has been freed from jail, marking the latest release under the Caracas government's initiative pressured by the U.S. to liberate political prisoners. Guanipa, a known ally of Maria Corina Machado, was freed after his arrest in 2025 for allegedly leading a terrorist plot.

Foro Penal, a human rights group, reported the release of 11 political prisoners on Sunday, with ongoing verification of more cases. Since January 8, the government claims nearly 900 political prisoners have been released, but details remain opaque. Meanwhile, an 'amnesty law' presenting clemency for jailed protestors passed an initial legislative vote.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, following Maduro's capture and deposition, is pushing reforms to transform the notorious Helicoide detention site into a center for sports and social services. These moves are viewed as compliance with U.S. demands amid ongoing negotiations over oil deals with Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

Trump's Touchdown Tribute: A Presidential Message to Super Bowl Teams

 Global
2
Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-Israel Relations

Israeli President Herzog's Contentious Visit Highlights Strained Australia-I...

 Australia
3
Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

Storm Marta Unleashes Deadly Floods in Northern Morocco

 Morocco
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

Jimmy Lai's Trial: A Tense Moment for Hong Kong

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026