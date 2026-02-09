Venezuelan Political Prisoners Freed Amidst Amnesty Discussions

Venezuelan opposition politician Juan Pablo Guanipa has been freed from jail, marking the latest release under the Caracas government's initiative pressured by the U.S. to liberate political prisoners. Guanipa, a known ally of Maria Corina Machado, was freed after his arrest in 2025 for allegedly leading a terrorist plot.

Foro Penal, a human rights group, reported the release of 11 political prisoners on Sunday, with ongoing verification of more cases. Since January 8, the government claims nearly 900 political prisoners have been released, but details remain opaque. Meanwhile, an 'amnesty law' presenting clemency for jailed protestors passed an initial legislative vote.

Interim President Delcy Rodriguez, following Maduro's capture and deposition, is pushing reforms to transform the notorious Helicoide detention site into a center for sports and social services. These moves are viewed as compliance with U.S. demands amid ongoing negotiations over oil deals with Venezuela.

