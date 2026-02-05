Upcoming Round of Ukraine-Russia Talks in the United States
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the next round of talks aimed at settling the ongoing conflict with Russia is expected to occur in the United States. The announcement was made during Zelenskiy's nightly video address, marking a significant development in the nearly four-year-old war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:53 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that the next round of discussions to resolve the prolonged conflict with Russia is anticipated to take place in the United States.
During his nightly video address, President Zelenskiy stated that these crucial meetings are planned for the near future and are likely to occur in America.
This announcement marks a pivotal moment as the international community closely follows efforts to bring an end to the nearly four-year-old war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fuel Diplomacy: Mexico's Strategic Move to Aid Cuba Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran and U.S. Engage in Crucial Nuclear Talks
A New Chapter in Nuclear Diplomacy: Trump's Call for a Revamped Pact
United States and Russia Resume High-Level Military Talks
Navigating Diplomacy: Western Naval Missions in the Taiwan Strait