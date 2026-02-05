Left Menu

Upcoming Round of Ukraine-Russia Talks in the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the next round of talks aimed at settling the ongoing conflict with Russia is expected to occur in the United States. The announcement was made during Zelenskiy's nightly video address, marking a significant development in the nearly four-year-old war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has revealed that the next round of discussions to resolve the prolonged conflict with Russia is anticipated to take place in the United States.

During his nightly video address, President Zelenskiy stated that these crucial meetings are planned for the near future and are likely to occur in America.

This announcement marks a pivotal moment as the international community closely follows efforts to bring an end to the nearly four-year-old war.

