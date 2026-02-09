Left Menu

EU Sets New Safety Standards for CBD Consumption

The EU food safety agency has set a provisional safe consumption level for CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabis compound, at 0.0275 mg per kg of body weight per day. This benchmark is lower than those in the UK, Switzerland, and Canada. The agency cites incomplete evidence on CBD's long-term effects.

  • Country:
  • Italy

The European Union's food safety agency has taken a pioneering step by setting a safe consumption guideline for cannabidiol (CBD) for the first time. Derived from the cannabis plant, CBD products such as foods and beverages are becoming increasingly popular across the continent.

In stark contrast to nations like Britain and Switzerland, the EU has suggested a significantly reduced intake level of around 2 mg per day for an average adult weighing 70 kg. This precautionary measure is attributed to incomplete evidence of CBD's long-term effects on the liver, neurological, reproductive, and immune systems.

Despite the current limitations, the agency has indicated that these guidelines could evolve as new research fills existing knowledge gaps. The set parameters exclude certain groups, such as individuals under the age of 25, pregnant or breastfeeding women, and those on medications, to ensure safety.

