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Australia's Fuel Standards Eased Amid Supply Challenges

Australia extends its relaxation on fuel-quality standards under the strain of the Iran war's impact on fuel supply. The rule change allows higher sulphur levels while local refineries struggle post-fire. PM Albanese reinforces fuel import agreements, ensuring continued supply chains despite ongoing disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-04-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 07:33 IST
Australia's Fuel Standards Eased Amid Supply Challenges
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  • Australia

Australia has opted to maintain relaxed fuel-quality standards due to ongoing supply challenges, Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced on Saturday. The nation's fuel imports have been significantly impacted by the ongoing Iran conflict.

This relaxation will allow higher sulphur levels in petrol, up to 50 parts per million, as opposed to the usual 10. Bowen highlighted that domestic shortages have arisen due to supply chain disruptions.

Amid these challenges, domestic refinery outputs show resilience. While production remains steady, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has negotiated fuel import deals, notably with Malaysia's Petronas, to safeguard Australia's energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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